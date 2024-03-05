Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks slide as China's NPC disappoints, bitcoin nears peak

Equities markets in the region were already on the back foot following a retreat from record highs on Wall Street on Monday

Bitcoin surges past $68,000, in sight of record high

Bitcoin has gained 50% this year and most of the rise has come in the last few weeks

US Stocks: S&P 500 edges lower as investors hold their breath ahead of economic data

Apple hit by EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

Oil extends fall as China's pledge to transform economy fails to impress

Brent futures for May fell 3 cents to $82.77 a barrel

Gold hovers near 3-month peak; focus shifts to Powell testimony

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,112.39 per ounce

Dollar a spectator to China news, yen ponders rate risks

There was more action in bitcoin, which gained 1.2% to $68,341 after surging more than 7% on Monday

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon