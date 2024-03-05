PHOTO
Stocks slide as China's NPC disappoints, bitcoin nears peak
Equities markets in the region were already on the back foot following a retreat from record highs on Wall Street on Monday
Bitcoin surges past $68,000, in sight of record high
Bitcoin has gained 50% this year and most of the rise has come in the last few weeks
US Stocks: S&P 500 edges lower as investors hold their breath ahead of economic data
Apple hit by EU antitrust fine in Spotify case
Oil extends fall as China's pledge to transform economy fails to impress
Brent futures for May fell 3 cents to $82.77 a barrel
Gold hovers near 3-month peak; focus shifts to Powell testimony
Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,112.39 per ounce
Dollar a spectator to China news, yen ponders rate risks
There was more action in bitcoin, which gained 1.2% to $68,341 after surging more than 7% on Monday
