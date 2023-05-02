Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks on edge as traders wait on central bankers

The overnight sale of First Republic Bank's assets to JPMorgan Chase resolved the third U.S. bank failure in two months

US Stocks: Wall Street near flat after First Republic news, awaiting Fed

JPMorgan rises on plans to buy most of First Republic assets

Yen sinks to 15-year low vs euro as dovish BOJ contrasts with ECB

The euro was steady at 150.965 yen after earlier touching 151.03 for the first time since September 2008

Oil falls as economic fears weigh against potential crude draw

Brent crude fell by 2 cents to $79.29 a barrel

Gold prices flat on caution ahead of Fed meeting

Industrial demand for silver to be high in 2023 - analyst

Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

BitOasis is the first broker-dealer to complete the minimum viable product stage

