Stocks on edge as traders wait on central bankers
The overnight sale of First Republic Bank's assets to JPMorgan Chase resolved the third U.S. bank failure in two months
US Stocks: Wall Street near flat after First Republic news, awaiting Fed
JPMorgan rises on plans to buy most of First Republic assets
Yen sinks to 15-year low vs euro as dovish BOJ contrasts with ECB
The euro was steady at 150.965 yen after earlier touching 151.03 for the first time since September 2008
Oil falls as economic fears weigh against potential crude draw
Brent crude fell by 2 cents to $79.29 a barrel
Gold prices flat on caution ahead of Fed meeting
Industrial demand for silver to be high in 2023 - analyst
Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license
BitOasis is the first broker-dealer to complete the minimum viable product stage
