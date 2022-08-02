PHOTO
Asian stocks slide with oil on recession jitters; dollar drops
Chinese blue chips dropped 1.06% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1%
Oil prices slip as weak manufacturing data stokes recession fears
Prices fell to lowest in more than 2 weeks on Monday
Yen recovery continues on lower U.S. yields; markets on edge over Pelosi
Bitcoin was steady at $23,250
Gold rallies to 4-week high as U.S. yields, dollar slip
U.S. 10-year yields slip to 4-month low
