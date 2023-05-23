PHOTO
Asian stocks notch two-week peak as focus turns to PMIs
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific touched its highest since May 9, and was up about 0.3%
Oil prices rise on outlook for higher gasoline demand, tighter supply
Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.19 a barrel
Gold prices steady as US debt ceiling impasse drags on
Spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $1,971.09 per ounce
Dollar hits 6-month high versus yen on higher-for-longer US rate expectations
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar steadied at 103.27
Soybeans, corn dip on profit-taking after previous gains
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.1% at $13.40-1/4 a bushel
US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed as investors await debt ceiling talks
The S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to end at 4,192.63 points
