Asian stocks notch two-week peak as focus turns to PMIs

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific touched its highest since May 9, and was up about 0.3%

Oil prices rise on outlook for higher gasoline demand, tighter supply

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.19 a barrel

Gold prices steady as US debt ceiling impasse drags on

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $1,971.09 per ounce

Dollar hits 6-month high versus yen on higher-for-longer US rate expectations

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar steadied at 103.27

Soybeans, corn dip on profit-taking after previous gains

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.1% at $13.40-1/4 a bushel

US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed as investors await debt ceiling talks

The S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to end at 4,192.63 points

