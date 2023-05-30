Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks mostly higher as US debt deal revives confidence

Despite the cheer, investors say markets are not out of the woods year

Dollar eases as deal over US debt ceiling lifts risk appetite

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, slipped 0.125% to 104.17

Oil rises on U.S. debt deal, but rate hikes, OPEC+ talks curb enthusiasm

Brent crude futures climbed 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.42 a barrel

Gold prices hover near 2-month low as US debt deal weighs

Markets see a 42.7% chance of Fed holding rates in June

Binance names Teng as head of regional markets outside UST

eng, who revealed his promotion on his LinkedIn profile, is already heading regions like Asia, Europe and the Middle East

ANALYSIS: Debt deal welcomed by investors, though risks loom

Deal to lift the $31.4 trillion debt limit would avert a catastrophic U.S. default

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon