Asian stocks inch ahead as traders brace for inflation data

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.39% higher

US Stocks: Wall St ends lower amid Cyber Monday madness

Indexes down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.07%

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Brent crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $80.43 a barrel

Dollar hangs at three-month low as traders eye PCE data

U.S. new home sales fell 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units in October

Gold climbs higher on dollar dip, Fed pause bets

Traders look ahead to Thursday's PCE data

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao must stay in US for time being, judge says

Binance Holdings agreed to pay over $4.3 billion and pleaded guilty

