Asian stocks inch ahead as traders brace for inflation data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.39% higher
US Stocks: Wall St ends lower amid Cyber Monday madness
Indexes down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.07%
Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts
Brent crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $80.43 a barrel
Dollar hangs at three-month low as traders eye PCE data
U.S. new home sales fell 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units in October
Gold climbs higher on dollar dip, Fed pause bets
Traders look ahead to Thursday's PCE data
Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao must stay in US for time being, judge says
Binance Holdings agreed to pay over $4.3 billion and pleaded guilty
