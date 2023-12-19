PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Yen, Asian stocks in cautious mood ahead of BOJ decision
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and just below a four-month high
Oil prices extend gains as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains
Iran petrol stations hit by cyberattack, oil minister says
Gold holds ground on softer dollar, focus on US inflation data
Spot gold was flat at $2,027.15 per ounce
US court approves order for Binance to pay $2.7bln to CFTC
Zhao will pay $150 million and Binance will pay $2.7 billion to the CFTC
Yen awaits critical BOJ outcome; dollar adrift
The euro fell 0.26% to 155.67 yen
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher, extending rate-cut rally
Oil stocks gain on supply worries after Red Sea attack
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon