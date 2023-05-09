PHOTO
Asian stocks edge lower, dollar firm as US inflation data looms
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, though, slipped 0.3%, erasing part of Monday's 0.9% rally
Oil prices dip in cautious trade ahead of U.S. inflation data
Brent crude price was down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $76.70
Dollar edges up, sterling hovers near one-year high
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.05% to 101.49
Gold firms, traders look to U.S. inflation data for Fed policy path
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,022.01 per ounce
Wall Street ends near flat ahead of inflation data
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.69 points, or 0.17%, to 33,618.69
Coinbase considers UAE a potential international hub
Coinbase Inc Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said
