Stocks drift lower, US yields rise but growth outlook dims
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.25%
Euro gains; yen flounders ahead of central bank bonanza
The dollar index slipped 0.04% to 105.04
Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 90 cents, or 1%, to $92.38
Gold hits 2-week high as dollar eases ahead of Fed meet
Spot gold was steady at $1,932.79 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street moves sideways as investors look to Fed
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended a choppy session with nominal gains
Blockchain analysts suspect N. Korea-linked hackers behind $70mln crypto theft
CoinEx said that wallets used to store the exchange's crypto assets had been hacked
