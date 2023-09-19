Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Stocks drift lower, US yields rise but growth outlook dims

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.25%

Euro gains; yen flounders ahead of central bank bonanza

The dollar index slipped 0.04% to 105.04

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 90 cents, or 1%, to $92.38

Gold hits 2-week high as dollar eases ahead of Fed meet

Spot gold was steady at $1,932.79 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street moves sideways as investors look to Fed

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended a choppy session with nominal gains

Blockchain analysts suspect N. Korea-linked hackers behind $70mln crypto theft

CoinEx said that wallets used to store the exchange's crypto assets had been hacked

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon