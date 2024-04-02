Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares up, dollar firms as rate cut wagers fade

The robust manufacturing data sent yields on U.S. Treasuries higher, with two-year and 10-year yields climbing to two-week peaks, boosting the dollar

Oil gains on upbeat manufacturing data, escalating Middle East tensions

Brent futures for June delivery rose 37 cents to $87.79 a barrel

Dollar ascendant as Fed cut bets pared, jawboning props up yen

Gold, which performs best when yields are falling, was knocked back from a record peak

Gold holds ground as easing Treasury yields lift appeal

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.26 per ounce

US Stocks: Dow, S&P close lower as manufacturing data lifts yields

Chip stocks advance; semiconductor index up 1.2%

OpenAI removes Sam Altman's ownership of its Startup Fund

Axios first reported on the ownership change on Monday

