Asian shares up, dollar firms as rate cut wagers fade
The robust manufacturing data sent yields on U.S. Treasuries higher, with two-year and 10-year yields climbing to two-week peaks, boosting the dollar
Oil gains on upbeat manufacturing data, escalating Middle East tensions
Brent futures for June delivery rose 37 cents to $87.79 a barrel
Dollar ascendant as Fed cut bets pared, jawboning props up yen
Gold, which performs best when yields are falling, was knocked back from a record peak
Gold holds ground as easing Treasury yields lift appeal
Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.26 per ounce
US Stocks: Dow, S&P close lower as manufacturing data lifts yields
Chip stocks advance; semiconductor index up 1.2%
OpenAI removes Sam Altman's ownership of its Startup Fund
Axios first reported on the ownership change on Monday
