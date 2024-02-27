PHOTO
Global equities index sluggish with inflation in focus, oil climbs
World index dips slightly; oil prices climb
Crude edges higher on supply concerns as shipping disruptions continue
Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.69 a barrel
Bitcoin breaks $57,000 as big buyers circle
Bitcoin has rallied more than 10% in two sessions
Gold prices steady as US inflation data looms
Spot gold was little changed at $2,031.03 per ounce
Dollar droops as key US data looms; yen firms on CPI beat
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers including the yen and euro, traded flat at 103.78 early in Asian time
US Stocks: Equities close slightly lower as focus shifts to data
Berkshire erases gains as U.S. threatens to sue unit
