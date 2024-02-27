Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Global equities index sluggish with inflation in focus, oil climbs

World index dips slightly; oil prices climb

Crude edges higher on supply concerns as shipping disruptions continue

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.69 a barrel

Bitcoin breaks $57,000 as big buyers circle

Bitcoin has rallied more than 10% in two sessions

Gold prices steady as US inflation data looms

Spot gold was little changed at $2,031.03 per ounce

Dollar droops as key US data looms; yen firms on CPI beat

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers including the yen and euro, traded flat at 103.78 early in Asian time

US Stocks: Equities close slightly lower as focus shifts to data

Berkshire erases gains as U.S. threatens to sue unit

