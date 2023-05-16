Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks steady despite China data miss, helped by weaker dollar outlook

Retail sales also missed expectations, and, coming against a backdrop of China's weak industrial, credit growth and import indicators

US Stocks: Dow, S&P edge up as data, debt ceiling curb gains

Biden to meet lawmakers on Tuesday for debt talks

Wheat rises for third session to hit 1-week high on U.S. supply woes

U.S. forecast of lower 2023/24 production buoys wheat prices

Gold dips as markets assess Fed rate hike remarks, debt talks in focus

Fed officials expect interest rates to remain high, possibly rise

Dollar on back foot as U.S. default risk weighs

The dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers - was little changed at 102.39 after sliding 0.26% overnight

Oil prices extend gains on US plans to refill reserve, Canada's wildfires

Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.54 a barrel

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon