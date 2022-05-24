Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks slip with U.S. futures, euro holds gains

Nikkei dips as U.S. stock futures fall back

Safe-haven dollar bounces, Aussie slides as Snapchat sours mood

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, added 0.1% to 102.24

Oil prices ease on concerns over recession, weaker consumption

Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment

Gold dips as dollar attempts recovery

SPDR Gold ETF holdings rose on Monday

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon