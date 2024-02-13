Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks nudge higher, dollar steady ahead of US inflation report

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.15% higher

Dollar nears 150 yen ahead of US inflation test; bitcoin buoyant

Trading was largely subdued early in Asia with markets in China and Hong Kong still closed for the Lunar New Year holidays

Oil prices near flat as demand worries offset Middle East risk

Middle East conflict keeps prices elevated

US Stocks: Nasdaq slips from near all-time high, Dow up modestly ahead of inflation data

Joby climbs after deal to launch air taxi in UAE

Gold trades in tight range ahead of key US inflation data

Spot gold was flat at $2,020.28 per ounce

Bitcoin hits $50k level for first time in more than two years

The cryptocurrency has risen 16.3% so far this year

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon