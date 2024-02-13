PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks nudge higher, dollar steady ahead of US inflation report
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.15% higher
Dollar nears 150 yen ahead of US inflation test; bitcoin buoyant
Trading was largely subdued early in Asia with markets in China and Hong Kong still closed for the Lunar New Year holidays
Oil prices near flat as demand worries offset Middle East risk
Middle East conflict keeps prices elevated
US Stocks: Nasdaq slips from near all-time high, Dow up modestly ahead of inflation data
Joby climbs after deal to launch air taxi in UAE
Gold trades in tight range ahead of key US inflation data
Spot gold was flat at $2,020.28 per ounce
Bitcoin hits $50k level for first time in more than two years
The cryptocurrency has risen 16.3% so far this year
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon