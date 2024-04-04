PHOTO
Shares, yields wobble on unclear rate cut timing
MSCI's gauge of global stock performance closed up 0.1%, while bond yields retreated
Oil prices rise on concerns of lower supply, signs of U.S. economic growth
Brent futures for June rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $89.51 a barrel
Dollar takes a breather ahead of US jobs data
The euro, up 0.6% overnight, was back to the middle of a range it has kept for a year at $1.0837
Gold prices touch record high after Powell's comments
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,300.53 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq close slightly higher after soft services sector data, Fed
comments
Most of the major S&P 500 sectors advanced, led by gains in energy, materials and communication services
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets slip on Fed rate worries; Saudi climbs
Dubai's benchmark index fell 0.7% after four straight sessions of gains
