Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Shares, yields wobble on unclear rate cut timing

MSCI's gauge of global stock performance closed up 0.1%, while bond yields retreated

Oil prices rise on concerns of lower supply, signs of U.S. economic growth

Brent futures for June rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $89.51 a barrel

Dollar takes a breather ahead of US jobs data

The euro, up 0.6% overnight, was back to the middle of a range it has kept for a year at $1.0837

Gold prices touch record high after Powell's comments

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,300.53 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq close slightly higher after soft services sector data, Fed

comments

Most of the major S&P 500 sectors advanced, led by gains in energy, materials and communication services

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets slip on Fed rate worries; Saudi climbs

Dubai's benchmark index fell 0.7% after four straight sessions of gains

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon