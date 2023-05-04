PHOTO
Stock markets nervous about Fed pivot and banking sector
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, in trade thinned by Japanese holidays this week
US Stocks: Wall Street ends down on nagging uncertainty about Fed rate path
Fed raises rates by 25 basis points
Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger
Oil prices fall over 9% so far this week
Dollar falls after Fed signals pause; banking woes dent confidence
The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point
Gold advances as US Fed hints rate-hike pause
Spot gold rose 0.8% at 2,055.54 per ounce
Ex-OpenSea manager convicted in NFT insider trading case
Chastain was accused of buying NFTs and selling them to make more than $50,000 in illegal profit
