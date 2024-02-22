PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Gold edges higher on safe-haven demand, weaker dollar
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT
Japan's Nikkei nears record peak after Nvidia beat, rest of Asia muted
The Hang Seng slipped 0.41%, threatening to snap a seven-day winning streak
Oil edges higher, holding to gains made on signs of tighter supply
Oil prices rose 1% on Wednesday, with oil contracts tied to near-term deliveries hitting their highest premium in months
Dollar rangebound, an array of PMI data awaited
The dollar edged higher against the yen and was back above the 150 level to last trade at 150.34 yen
US Stocks: S&P 500, Dow close slightly up; Nvidia gains after the bell
Nvidia shares surged 6% after it forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates on robust demand for its chips that dominate the market for AI
Texas crypto company sues SEC for 'overreach' on digital assets
Lejilex wants the court to rule that listing pre-existing tokens will not violate securities laws
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon