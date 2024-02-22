Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Gold edges higher on safe-haven demand, weaker dollar

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT



Japan's Nikkei nears record peak after Nvidia beat, rest of Asia muted

The Hang Seng slipped 0.41%, threatening to snap a seven-day winning streak



Oil edges higher, holding to gains made on signs of tighter supply

Oil prices rose 1% on Wednesday, with oil contracts tied to near-term deliveries hitting their highest premium in months



Dollar rangebound, an array of PMI data awaited

The dollar edged higher against the yen and was back above the 150 level to last trade at 150.34 yen



US Stocks: S&P 500, Dow close slightly up; Nvidia gains after the bell

Nvidia shares surged 6% after it forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates on robust demand for its chips that dominate the market for AI



Texas crypto company sues SEC for 'overreach' on digital assets

Lejilex wants the court to rule that listing pre-existing tokens will not violate securities laws

