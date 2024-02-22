Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
 
Gold edges higher on safe-haven demand, weaker dollar
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.9 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT

Japan's Nikkei nears record peak after Nvidia beat, rest of Asia muted
The Hang Seng slipped 0.41%, threatening to snap a seven-day winning streak

Oil edges higher, holding to gains made on signs of tighter supply
Oil prices rose 1% on Wednesday, with oil contracts tied to near-term deliveries hitting their highest premium in months

Dollar rangebound, an array of PMI data awaited
The dollar edged higher against the yen and was back above the 150 level to last trade at 150.34 yen

US Stocks: S&P 500, Dow close slightly up; Nvidia gains after the bell
Nvidia shares surged 6% after it forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates on robust demand for its chips that dominate the market for AI

Texas crypto company sues SEC for 'overreach' on digital assets
Lejilex wants the court to rule that listing pre-existing tokens will not violate securities laws

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon