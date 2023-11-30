PHOTO
Asia stocks closing in on strongest month since January
South Korea's KOSPI has led the rally in Asia with 10.5% gains this month
Gold directionless ahead of US inflation data
Spot gold was flat at $2,043.69 per ounce by 0225 GMT
Dollar drifts near three-month low, focus on inflation data
The dollar clawed back some of its losses on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster in the third quarter than initially reported
Oil prices fall on weak demand indicators, China data
Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.90 a barrel by 0024 GMT
S&P 500 ends lower on mixed Fed messages, PCE on deck
The Nasdaq joined the S&P 500 in negative territory, while the Dow ended nominally higher
US will be forced to curtail crypto if industry fails to act on illicit finance threats- official
The lack of action across the sector presents a risk to the U.S.
