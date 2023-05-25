PHOTO
Asian stocks sink on debt ceiling jitters
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.56% to a two-month low of 505.35
US Stocks: Wall St ends down as debt-ceiling clouds hover
White House, Republicans resume US debt ceiling talks
Gold steady after release of Fed minutes, debt talks in focus
Spot gold was flat at $1,957.69 per ounce
Oil prices gain 2% on falling U.S. stockpiles, Saudi warning
Saudi warns speculators of more pain as OPEC+ meeting looms
Dollar gains on resilient U.S. economy, flight to safety
The dollar is not seen posing an immediate risk, unlike certain Treasury securities
Media start-up Semafor raises $19 mln to buy out Sam Bankman-Fried's investment
Semafor had been looking to buy out Bankman-Fried's investment for months
