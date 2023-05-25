Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks sink on debt ceiling jitters

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.56% to a two-month low of 505.35

US Stocks: Wall St ends down as debt-ceiling clouds hover

White House, Republicans resume US debt ceiling talks

Gold steady after release of Fed minutes, debt talks in focus

Spot gold was flat at $1,957.69 per ounce

Oil prices gain 2% on falling U.S. stockpiles, Saudi warning

Saudi warns speculators of more pain as OPEC+ meeting looms

Dollar gains on resilient U.S. economy, flight to safety

The dollar is not seen posing an immediate risk, unlike certain Treasury securities

Media start-up Semafor raises $19 mln to buy out Sam Bankman-Fried's investment

Semafor had been looking to buy out Bankman-Fried's investment for months

