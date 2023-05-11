PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian stocks rise as US inflation cools
Markets are also watching out for China's consumer and producer price growth data
US Stocks: Nasdaq rallies as investors cheer inflation data, Alphabet
April headline CPI rises at an annual rate of 4.9%
Gold firms as softer dollar, economic woes boost appeal
Biden warns of recession unless Republicans back debt ceiling plan
Oil prices rise on strong fuel demand data
Brent crude futures rose by 26 cents, or 0.34%, to $76.67 a barrel
Dollar sinks versus yen with US yields depressed after CPI
The dollar index edged 0.05% lower to 101.36
Bittrex approved to borrow $7mln bankruptcy loan in bitcoin
Bittrex believes that it has enough cryptocurrency to fully repay all remaining customers
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon