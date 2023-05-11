Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks rise as US inflation cools

Markets are also watching out for China's consumer and producer price growth data

US Stocks: Nasdaq rallies as investors cheer inflation data, Alphabet

April headline CPI rises at an annual rate of 4.9%

Gold firms as softer dollar, economic woes boost appeal

Biden warns of recession unless Republicans back debt ceiling plan

Oil prices rise on strong fuel demand data

Brent crude futures rose by 26 cents, or 0.34%, to $76.67 a barrel

Dollar sinks versus yen with US yields depressed after CPI

The dollar index edged 0.05% lower to 101.36

Bittrex approved to borrow $7mln bankruptcy loan in bitcoin

Bittrex believes that it has enough cryptocurrency to fully repay all remaining customers

