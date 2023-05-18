PHOTO
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher amid debt ceiling optimism
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares pushed 0.78% higher
US Stocks: Wall St rallies on debt ceiling optimism, regional bank rise
Biden, McCarthy see debt ceiling deal in reach
Oil prices ease on caution over US debt ceiling talks
Brent crude futures dipped 20 cents, 0.3%, to $76.76 a barrel
Gold prices flat as traders seek direction from U.S. debt talks
Spot gold steadied at $1,982.85 per ounce
Dollar firms on optimism over US debt ceiling talks, Aussie down after jobs data
The pop up in treasury yields helped lift the U.S. dollar
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital predicts 35% customer payout
Customers may be able to make withdrawals by June 1, Voyager's official creditors committee said
