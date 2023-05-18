Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher amid debt ceiling optimism

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares pushed 0.78% higher

US Stocks: Wall St rallies on debt ceiling optimism, regional bank rise

Biden, McCarthy see debt ceiling deal in reach

Oil prices ease on caution over US debt ceiling talks

Brent crude futures dipped 20 cents, 0.3%, to $76.76 a barrel

Gold prices flat as traders seek direction from U.S. debt talks

Spot gold steadied at $1,982.85 per ounce

Dollar firms on optimism over US debt ceiling talks, Aussie down after jobs data

The pop up in treasury yields helped lift the U.S. dollar

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital predicts 35% customer payout

Customers may be able to make withdrawals by June 1, Voyager's official creditors committee said

