Asian shares slip with Wall Street, oil helps boost bonds
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.5%
Dollar steady, euro near three-week low as rate cut bets rise
The euro was up 0.05% at $1.0767
Gold prices firm as US jobs data fuels rate-cut bets
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,027.12 per ounce
Oil prices regain ground after falling to six-month lows
Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.43%, to $74.62 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall St ends lower as investors weigh fresh employment data
Declines in energy stocks weighed on the major indexes
Russian co-founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato pleads guilty in US
Binance was among Bitzlato's top counterparties
