Asian shares slide as traders fret on Fed rates
Markets are now pricing in a 68% chance of the Fed standing still next week
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower as traders cash in on latest megacap rally
Netflix gains after Wells Fargo PT raise
Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook
U.S. dollar edged broadly lower in early Asia trade, with sterling rising 0.08% to $1.2449
US oil may retest resistance at $73.16
It is critical that oil stays above a key support of $71.99
Gold prices edge higher as markets await Fed cues
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,945.60 per ounce
UK to curb crypto advertising with 'cooling off' periods, risk warnings
New crypto marketing rules to come into force on Oct. 8-FCA
