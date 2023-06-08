Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slide as traders fret on Fed rates

Markets are now pricing in a 68% chance of the Fed standing still next week

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower as traders cash in on latest megacap rally

Netflix gains after Wells Fargo PT raise

Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook

U.S. dollar edged broadly lower in early Asia trade, with sterling rising 0.08% to $1.2449

US oil may retest resistance at $73.16

It is critical that oil stays above a key support of $71.99

Gold prices edge higher as markets await Fed cues

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,945.60 per ounce

UK to curb crypto advertising with 'cooling off' periods, risk warnings

New crypto marketing rules to come into force on Oct. 8-FCA

