Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns

U.S. futures up on Meta earnings beat

US Stocks: Nasdaq climbs as investors cheer Microsoft, Alphabet results

Microsoft rises as quarterly results top estimates

Gold rises on subdued dollar, US data in spotlight

Gold treading waters, eyes on debt talks and Fed - analyst

Euro near one-year peak as US economic risks weigh on dollar

The dollar index was little changed at 101.41, following a 0.42% slide on Wednesday

Oil prices find some support after heavy losses on US recession fears

Oil prices settled nearly 4% lower on Wednesday

Crypto Wire: Europe’s pioneering crypto rules

Crypto firms scramble for banking partners as willing lenders dwindle

