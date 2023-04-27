PHOTO
Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns
U.S. futures up on Meta earnings beat
US Stocks: Nasdaq climbs as investors cheer Microsoft, Alphabet results
Microsoft rises as quarterly results top estimates
Gold rises on subdued dollar, US data in spotlight
Gold treading waters, eyes on debt talks and Fed - analyst
Euro near one-year peak as US economic risks weigh on dollar
The dollar index was little changed at 101.41, following a 0.42% slide on Wednesday
Oil prices find some support after heavy losses on US recession fears
Oil prices settled nearly 4% lower on Wednesday
Crypto Wire: Europe’s pioneering crypto rules
Crypto firms scramble for banking partners as willing lenders dwindle
