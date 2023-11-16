PHOTO
Asia stocks waver, expectations of Fed pause intact after data
Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%
Dollar gains on retail sales data, Fed rate cut date unclear
The dollar bounced off its biggest drop in a year on Tuesday
Gold flat as firm dollar offsets support from dovish Fed expectations
Spot gold was little changed at $1,958.79 per ounce
Oil prices dip on US crude build, Asia demand worries
U.S. crude stocks rise, output holds steady at record
US Stocks: Wall Street gains on easing inflation, Target's upbeat forecast
Target jumps on upbeat quarterly profit forecast
Bitcoin up more than 5% near one-week high
Bitcoin remains far from the investment fever pitch it hit in late 2021
