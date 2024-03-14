PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Gold prices tepid as traders seek more US data
Spot gold was flat at $2,173.89 per ounce, as of 0147 GMT
Asia stocks steady; Nikkei bruised by BOJ pivot bets
Japan's Nikkei was headed for a fourth successive day of loss
Currency market subdued ahead of fresh US economic data
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was mostly flat at 102.77
Oil prices underpinned by US inventory data, attacks on Russian refineries
Brent futures rose 10 cents, or 0.12%, to $84.13 a barrel at 0115 GMT
US Stocks: Wall Street ends mostly lower as chipmakers ease; inflation data ahead
An index of semiconductors eased 2.5% after recent strong gains, but was up 17% for the year to date
South Africa's financial conduct regulator approves 59 crypto licences
The authorised service providers will be subject to ongoing supervision after licensing
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon