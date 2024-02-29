Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks sputter before US inflation data; yen gains

Cryptocurrency bitcoin fluctuated around $61,400 following a three-day, 24% ascent that brought it to a more than two-year peak at $63,933

Soaring bitcoin set for biggest monthly jump since 2020

Largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was steady in Asia morning trade at $61,100

Gold prices steady as traders brace for US inflation data

Spot gold was steady at $2,035.78 per ounce

Dollar waits on US inflation reading, bitcoin tops $60,000

Bitcoin is on a tear and topped $63,000 overnight

US Stocks: Wall St slips with inflation data on deck

U.S. Q4 economic growth revised slightly lower

Oil prices ease, US crude stock build fuels demand fears

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.46 a barrel

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon