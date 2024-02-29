PHOTO
Asia stocks sputter before US inflation data; yen gains
Cryptocurrency bitcoin fluctuated around $61,400 following a three-day, 24% ascent that brought it to a more than two-year peak at $63,933
Soaring bitcoin set for biggest monthly jump since 2020
Largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was steady in Asia morning trade at $61,100
Gold prices steady as traders brace for US inflation data
Spot gold was steady at $2,035.78 per ounce
Dollar waits on US inflation reading, bitcoin tops $60,000
Bitcoin is on a tear and topped $63,000 overnight
US Stocks: Wall St slips with inflation data on deck
U.S. Q4 economic growth revised slightly lower
Oil prices ease, US crude stock build fuels demand fears
Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.46 a barrel
