Asia stocks mixed as soaring dollar pauses

Oil nurses 3% overnight drop

US Stocks: Stocks decline as interest rate uncertainty, earnings weighUnited

Airlines gains on upbeat Q2 profit forecast

Dollar takes a breather as investors ponder US rates outlook

The dollar has been rising in recent weeks

Gold gains as Middle East tensions lift safe-haven appeal

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,369.93 per ounce

Oil inches up after U.S. reimposes Venezuela oil sanctions

Brent futures were up 10 cents, or 0.11%, at $87.39 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets end lower on US rate cut worries

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 1.8% fall in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank

