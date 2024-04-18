PHOTO
Asia stocks mixed as soaring dollar pauses
Oil nurses 3% overnight drop
US Stocks: Stocks decline as interest rate uncertainty, earnings weighUnited
Airlines gains on upbeat Q2 profit forecast
Dollar takes a breather as investors ponder US rates outlook
The dollar has been rising in recent weeks
Gold gains as Middle East tensions lift safe-haven appeal
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,369.93 per ounce
Oil inches up after U.S. reimposes Venezuela oil sanctions
Brent futures were up 10 cents, or 0.11%, at $87.39 a barrel
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets end lower on US rate cut worries
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 1.8% fall in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank
