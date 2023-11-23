PHOTO
Asia stocks hold recent gains as confidence grows on rate outlook
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.11% in thin trading
US Stocks: Wall St climbs before holiday; investors optimistic Fed done hiking rates
Nvidia falls on China sales slowdown concerns
Holiday thins trading after data nudges dollar higher
Bitcoin rose nearly 5% on Wednesday and is last at $37,450
Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting
Brent futures were down $1.04, or 1.3%, at $80.92 a barrel
Gold ticks higher as weaker US dollar, yields lend support
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,992.59 per ounce
Binance sees $956mln in outflows after Zhao steps down to settle US probe
The deal raises questions over the future of the world's largest crypto exchange
