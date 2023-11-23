Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks hold recent gains as confidence grows on rate outlook

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.11% in thin trading

US Stocks: Wall St climbs before holiday; investors optimistic Fed done hiking rates

Nvidia falls on China sales slowdown concerns

Holiday thins trading after data nudges dollar higher

Bitcoin rose nearly 5% on Wednesday and is last at $37,450

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Brent futures were down $1.04, or 1.3%, at $80.92 a barrel

Gold ticks higher as weaker US dollar, yields lend support

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,992.59 per ounce

Binance sees $956mln in outflows after Zhao steps down to settle US probe

The deal raises questions over the future of the world's largest crypto exchange

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon