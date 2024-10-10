The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Thursday’s trading session higher by 0.56% at 11,994.22 points.

The trading value hit SAR 5.85 billion after 546.93 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Arab Sea Information System Company topped the risers with 9.90%, while Herfy Food Services Company headed the decliners with 4.11%.

Al Majed Oud Company posted the highest turnover of SAR 406.80 million, whereas Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 122.88 million shares.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went up by 0.29% to 24,522.95 points.

Keir International Company advanced the gainers with 8.09%, while Knowledge Tower Trading Company led the fallers with 7.93%.

