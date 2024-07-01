Riyadh – Tabuk Cement Company announce the distribution of SAR 22.50 million in cash dividends for 2023 on 16 July 2024.

The approved dividends amount to SAR 0.25 per share, representing 2.50% of the nominal value of the share, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility is for shareholders who owned the shares at the end of trading on 26 June, and were registered in the company’s shareholder register at the Securities Depository Center (Edaa) at the end of the second trading day following the that date.

Tabuk Cement reported a 16.74% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 16.11 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, down from SAR 19.35 million.

The Tadawul-listed generated SAR 19.74 million in net profit during 2023, a YoY drop of 5.87% from SAR 20.97 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

