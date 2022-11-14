Abu Dhabi - Sudatel Telecom Group logged net profits attributable to the shareholders worth $66.91 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, a leap from $10.39 million in 9M-21.

The firm generated $296.04 million in operating revenue during the January-September 2022 period, higher by $92 million (45%) than $204.44 million in 9M-21, according to the financial results.

Moreover, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners settled at $0.0508 in 9M-22, versus $0.0079 in the year-ago period.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the equityholders grew to $34.29 million from $19.09 million in Q3-21, whereas the operating revenues jumped to $107.82 million from $77.07 million.

The basic and diluted EPS attributable to the owners went up to $0.02 in Q3-22 from $0.01 in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the ADX-listed company shifted to net profits attributable to shareholders worth $32.61 million, against net losses of $8.70 million in H1-21.

