Riyadh – The net losses after Zakat and tax of Seera Group Holding plunged by 43.04% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 131 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, versus SAR 230 million.

Seera registered revenues of SAR 1.06 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2022, an annual leap of 125% from SAR 472 million, according to the initial income statements.

Meanwhile, the loss per share stood at SAR 0.45 in H1-22, lower than SAR 0.78 in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 68 million, down 31.31% from SAR 99 million in Q2-21.

Furthermore, the revenues widened by 98.95% YoY to SAR 569 million in Q2-22 from SAR 286 million.

In January-March 2022, the company’s net losses after Zakat and tax plummeted by 51.90% to SAR 63 million, compared to SAR 131 million during the same period a year earlier.

