Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) is forecast to become the strongest stock market in the region throughout 2022, as it had received initial public offering (IPO) requests from 50 companies, according to economic experts.

The IPOs reflect the strong performance of the private sector as well as the increasing capital to expand in different segments.

The GCC stock markets, in general, will likely continue this year to achieve the gains witnessed in 2021 amid positive international reports.

The banking sector would be the main sector benefiting from the projected positive performance of the Gulf capital markets.

