Leaf Global Environmental Services Company will list on the Nomu-Parallel Market on Thursday, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) said in a statement.

The share will have daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/-30% and +/-10%, respectively.

Earlier this month, Leaf Global set the final initial public offering (IPO) price at 50 riyals ($13.33) per share.

The company offered 1.5 million shares, raising SAR 75 million.

