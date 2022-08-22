Riyadh – Dur Hospitality Company has turned into net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 8.22 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, against net losses of SAR 1.86 million in H1-21.

Revenues enlarged by 26.53% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 270.44 million in H1-22, compared to SAR 213.74 million, according to the initial income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.08 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.02 in the year-ago period.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 4.57 million, higher by 22.27% than SAR 3.74 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the Q2-22 revenues jumped by 9.88% YoY to SAR 124.78 million from SAR 113.56 million.

In January-March 2022, Dur Hospitality posted a 582.61% leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 12.79 million, compared to SAR 1.87 million during the same period a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).