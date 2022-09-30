Riyadh – Arriyadh Development Company has decided to disburse a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share, representing 2.50% of the share nominal value, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Tadawul-listed firm will pay out a total of SAR 44.44 million for 177.77 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-22 dividends will be on 10 and 30 October, respectively.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, Arriyadh Development generated SAR 196.30 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, down 22.85% from SAR 254.44 million during the same period a year earlier.

The revenues stood at SAR 125 million in H1-22, an annual slide of 0.91% from SAR 126.15 million.

