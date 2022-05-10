Riyadh – Alkhaleej Training and Education Company has named Abdul Aziz bin Rashid Abdul Rahman Al Rashed as the new Chairman of the board.

The Saudi listed company also appointed Ahmed bin Ali Ahmed Al Shadawi as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The two officials assumed their new roles on 8 May this year and will remain in position until 11 February 2024.

Al Rashed replaced Abdul Aziz bin Hammad Nasser Al Blaihed, who died on 28 April.

It is worth noting that in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Alkhaleej recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 7.93 million, an annual increase of 21.47% from SAR 6.53 million.

