Riyadh – Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 15.56 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, versus net profits of SAR 640,000 in H1-21.

Revenues totalled SAR 349.88 million during the first six months (6M) of 2022, an annual jump of 14.71% from SAR 305.01 million, according to the initial income statements.

The loss per share stood at SAR 0.19 in H1-22, against earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.01 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Al Abdullatif Industrial also turned to net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 3.45 million, compared to net profits worth SAR 5.02 million in Q2-21.

Furthermore, the revenues amounted to SAR 168.23 million in Q2-22, up 11.48% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 150.91 million.

In January-March 2022, the company’s net loss after Zakat and tax enlarged by 176.48% to SAR 12.11 million, versus SAR 4.38 million in the year-ago period.

