Riyadh – Zamil Industrial Investment Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 11.52 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, against net losses of SAR 197.90 million in H1-23.

The group registered revenues valued at SAR 2.63 billion in H1-24, higher by 21.49% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 2.16 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.19 in the first six months (6M) of 2024, versus a loss per share of SAR 3.30 in H1-23.

Income Results for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Zamil Industrial turned profitable at SAR 6.09 million, compared to net losses worth SAR 184.09 million a year earlier.

Revenues increased by 18.64% to SAR 1.33 billion in April-June 2024 from SAR 1.12 billion in Q2-23.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the profits in Q2-24 hiked by 12.36% from SAR 5.42 million in Q1-24, while the revenues increased by 2.36% from SAR 1.30 billion.

Accumulated Losses

The accumulated losses of Zamil Industrial reached SAR 98.30 million as of 30 June 2024, representing 16.40% of paid-up capital.

