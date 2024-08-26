Riyadh – Moath Qasem Al Khasawneh resigned from his position as the CEO and Managing Director of Yaqeen Capital Company on 22 August 2024.

Al Khasawneh’s resignation will become effective on 30 September 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Shabana was announced as the new CEO. He will assume his role on 1 October.

The new CEO has over 22 years of experience in the banking sector through his work in the field of treasury in money markets, foreign exchange, banking, investment operations and securities operations.

He worked at Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and Gulf International Bank and has been the Deputy CEO of Yaqeen Capital since 2022.

Al Shabana holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Swiss Business School and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Faisal University.

Last June, Yaqeen Capital traded its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

