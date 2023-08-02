Riyadh – Yamama Cement Company achieved SAR 210.70 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual leap of 75.13% from SAR 120.31 million.

During the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the revenues increased by 16.53% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 502.09 million from SAR 430.86 million, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.04 in H1-23, compared to SAR 0.59 in H1-22.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The firm posted 8.39% YoY higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 98.30 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, compared to SAR 90.69 million.

Revenues were valued at SAR 218.94 million in the April-June 2023 period, up 4.61% from SAR 209.28 million a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 profits decreased by 12.54% from SAR 112.39 million in Q1-23, while the revenues shrank by 22.68% from SAR 283.15 million.

