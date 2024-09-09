RIYADH — The Saudi main stock index, Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), fell by 117.19 points (one percent) to 11,982.30 points, at the end of the first session of the week, with a liquidity of SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) amid a decline in all market sectors, except for retail and distribution of luxury goods.



The volume of traded shares reached 401 million, in which the shares of 61 companies recorded an increase in their value, while the shares of 166 companies closed down.



The shares of Saudi Aramco, the heaviest weight in the index, fell by 0.91 percent to SR27.30, with the highest value traded at SR311.9 million.



In the banking sector, Al-Rajhi and Al-Ahli shares fell by nearly 2 percent to SR87 and SR 34.60 respectively. Almarai shares fell by 2.5 percent to close at SR54.60.



On the other hand, Naifat shares topped among the gainers, up 10 percent to SR14.54, followed by Red Sea by 9.94 percent to SR47.55. SABIC shares rose by 0.14 percent to SR73.90.



The Saudi Parallel Stock Index (Nomu) closed down 27.72 points, at 25,740.79 points, with trades worth SR38 million, and the volume of traded shares reached two million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).