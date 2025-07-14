Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) posted 6.17% higher net profits at SAR 414.50 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 390.40 million in H1-24.

The Saudi company generated revenues amounting to SAR 5.36 billion as of 30 June 2025, up 1.29% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 5.29 billion, according to interim financial results.

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.35 from SAR 0.33 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Jarir recorded an annual rise of 15.25% in net profit to SAR 197.20 million, compared to SAR 171.10 million.

On the other hand, the revenues edged down by 0.06% to SAR 2.64 billion in April-June 2025 from SAR 2.65 billion in Q2-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profit dropped by 9.24% from SAR 217.30 million in Q1-25, while revenues declined by 2.64% from SAR 2.72 billion.

