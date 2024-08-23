RIYADH — Investors in the Saudi stock market Tadawul witnessed execution of 22 private deals on Thursday, with a total value of SR391 million. Most of these deals were pertaining to the Saudi local banks.



The highest executed value was in Alinma Bank with SR132 million distributed over six deals with about 4 million shares executed at a price of SR32.25.



Al-Awwal Bank concluded two deals with about 1.5 million shares at a price of SR36.4, bringing their total value to SR100 million while Al-Ahli (SNB) recorded two deals worth SR55 million with about 1.5 million shares executed at a price of SR36.75. Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) executed the lowest value among banks with about SR3.5 million by executing a deal on 100000 shares at a price of SR35.25.



STC shares concluded a private deal with about 741000 shares at a price of SR39.85, worth SR29 million while Ataa executed five deals with about 347000 shares worth SR25 million. Special deals were made on the shares of Marafiq, Lumi, Buruj Insurance, Adis and Al-Mutaqaddama, totaling SR45 million.



Special deals on shares are a trading deal between the buyer and the seller outside the registered bids that do not affect the trading price, but are counted within the deals and the quantity and value of the share's trading, and are made at a price and quantity agreed upon in advance within the limits of the volatility of the security.



These trades must meet the requirements set by the Saudi Stock Exchange, including that they are not for the purpose of mortgage, guarantee or restriction.

