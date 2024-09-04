RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Exchange main index, Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), rose on Tuesday by 12.9 (0.11 percent) points, to close at 12,180 points, with a trading valued at SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).

The shares of Al-Asmak, Al-Baha, and Savola companies were the highest gainers, with rates of 9.91 percent, 8.33 percent, and 6.72 percent respectively, while the shares of Eastern Pipes, Zamil Industrial, and Red Sea companies were the lowest in trading, with rates of 4.97 percent, 4.74 percent, and 3.14 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Bank stock topped the most active companies in terms of value, rising 1.14 percent to close at SR88.50, followed by Saudi Aramco stock, which remained unchanged from the previous day at SR27.90, followed by Savola Group.

As for the most active companies in terms of volume, Al-Baha topped the list with an increase of 8.33 percent, followed by Shams and then Anaam Holding.

The final offering price of the Saudi company Almajed for Oud was set at a maximum price of SR94, according to the financial advisor and subscription manager, Saudi Fransi Capital.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority approved the offering process last June, while Almajed for Oud announced last August its intention to offer 7.5 million shares for public subscription, equivalent to 30 percent of its capital, and allocated 20 percent of the shares to individual investors.

Meanwhile, the Saudi parallel stock index (Nomu) closed down 153.15 points, closing at 26,044 points, with trades worth SR36 million ($9.6 million), and the volume of traded shares reached two million.

