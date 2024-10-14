Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher today, gaining 74.99 points to close at 12069.21 points.



The total value of trading reported was SAR5 billion.



The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 600.43 points to close at 25123.38 points, valued at SAR57 million.



The total number of shares traded was over 4 million.