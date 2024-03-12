Riyadh – Sustainable Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO Holding) reported a 94% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 71.20 million in 2023 from SAR 36.70 million.

The company’s revenues soared 61.34% YoY to SAR 1.60 billion last year from SAR 993.80 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.87 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from SAR 0.45.

Cash Dividends

SISCO’s board of directors decided to distribute SAR 32.53 million, or SAR 0.40 per share, in cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The distribution of dividends will start on 18 April 2024 and the eligibility date is 25 March.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, SISCO logged a net profit of SAR 64.40 million, a 251.91% YoY surge from SAR 18.30 million.

