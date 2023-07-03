Riyadh – Saudi Arabia Refineries Company (SARCO) will distribute 10% of the capital as a cash dividend for the year ended on 31 December 2022.

During the ordinary general meeting (OGM) on 22 June, SARCO’s shareholders greenlighted the decision of the board to pay SAR 1 per share as a dividend for 2022 at a total value of SAR 15 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company noted that it will announce the distribution date at a later time.

It is worth noting that earlier in 2023, Khalid bin Mohammad Al Qazlan was appointed as the CEO of SARCO.

