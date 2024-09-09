Riyadh – Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al Juraish resigned from his position as the Acting CEO of Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) on 5 September 2024.

The board members accepted Al Juraish’s request to leave the position due to personal circumstances, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the company will also announce any developments regarding the appointment or assignment of a new CEO in due course.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, SAIC posted 200.98% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 217.40 million, compared to SAR 72.23 million.

The revenues hiked by 205.01% to SAR 240.78 million in H1-24 from SAR 78.94 million in H1-23, while earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 3.67 from SAR 1.35.

